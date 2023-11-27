SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Central North Carolina released photos Monday of a man they said robbed a store at gunpoint 10 days ago.

The incident was reported on Nov. 17 just before 6:20 p.m. Olivia Tobacco & Vape at 3819 N.C. 87, which is south of Sanford, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect entered the store and “proceeded to rob the store at gunpoint,” the news release said.

Photo from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

After the robbery, the man ran from the scene heading south in the direction of Olivia Road and then west toward Seawell Rosser Road, deputies said.

Officials did not say how much cash or other items the man possibly took.

Three photos from deputies showed a man in a gray hoodie with very faded blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles.

In one sheriff’s office photo, the man held a gun on a surface in the store, pointing it to an area behind the counter. The man’s gay hoodie had three distinctive symbols on the left front side.

Officers said anyone with information about the theft or the identification of the suspect should contact Detective Weaver at the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 910-893-0300.