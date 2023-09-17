LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are asking for help looking for two teen girls who vanished this weekend.

The two were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at Jerry Dixon Mobile Home Park near Leggett, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing girls are Amalia Yamileth Ramirez Lopez, 16, and Erica Valentina Ramirez Lopez, 17, deputies said.

Deputies released photos of each girl.

Amalia was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and blue shoes. Erica was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and pink shoes when she vanished, deputies said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the location of the girls should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.