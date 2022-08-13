RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars.

On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.

Deputies say he fled from the car and into a home.

They identified him as 41-year-old Korey Jerard McLean, of Red Springs.

Deputies searched the car, where they say they found about 8.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,000.

They seized the narcotics and arrested McLean.

(Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and flee to elude.

McLean was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.