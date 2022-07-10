TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is launching a series aimed at preventing overdoses and substance use.

It comes as they report eight people die of a drug overdose per day in North Carolina.

Deputies say their Substance Use Education Series will be broken up into three sessions – Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

The hour-and-a-half-long sessions are spread out across three weeks, with one session per week every Wednesday morning.

The series is set to start Wednesday, July 13 with Session 1: General Prevention Theory. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 201 St. Andrew Street in Tarboro.

Session 2: EMS Narcan Administration Training is planned for Wednesday, July 20 at the same time. Deputies say this one will be held at 1501 Western Blvd. in Tarboro.

The last session, Session 3: Recovery Massaging Training & Personal Narratives is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 201 St. Andrew Street in Tarboro. This session also runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say the sessions are open to all and free to attend.

Anyone who wants to a zoom link to the sessions is asked to reach out to Danica Bajaj by emailing danicabajaj@edgecombeco.com or calling 609-216-1965.