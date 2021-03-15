Deputies want to ‘sit down’ with man caught on video stealing rocking chairs off porch in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County deputies are looking to “sit down” with the man caught on surveillance video stealing rocking chairs off of someone’s porch recently.

In the video, the man can be seen walking onto the porch of the home, which is in the Rolling Acres subdivision off of Red Oak Road, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s wearing a blue t-shirt and a blue surgical mask. He takes some objects off of the chairs, places them on the ground, then walks off with the two chairs.

“I am sure he just wanted to sit down and relax,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post said. The suspect was then offered a seat at the magistrate’s office so he “can explain why he decided to swipe these chairs” at 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office also complimented him on his “great taste in rocking chairs.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baugham at 252-459-4121.