Deputy crashes vehicle into downtown Sanford building after firing shots, chasing suspect

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in custody after leading a Lee County deputy on a chase that ended when the deputy slammed into a building in downtown Sanford on Monday morning, according to Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Deep River Road at 12:01 a.m. to investigate suspicious people in a red Kia Soul, Carter said.

The deputy who responded to the scene activated his lights once he saw the Kia and went to approach the vehicle. It was at that point, Carter said, that the driver backed into the direction of the deputy in an attempt to run him over.

A Lee County deputy’s vehicle slammed into a building in downtown Sanford (CBS 17)

Cory Dexter Fennell (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy fired his gun into the Kia in an attempt to stop the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Cory Dexter Fennell, of Fayetteville, Carter said. After shots were fired, the Fennell fled the scene in the Kia and led the deputy on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Sanford when the deputy crashed into a median on Steele Street and then slammed into an empty downtown business.

Fennell left his vehicle in the 300-block of Steele Street and fled the scene on foot, according to Carter.

Sanford police and a K9 unit from Harnett County assisted the sheriff’s office and Fennell was soon found under a house, Carter said.

Fennell was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle.

Fennell is being held under a $350,000 secured bond. According to Carter, Fennell was not injured in the incident.

It’s not clear if the deputy who crashed his vehicle was injured and if so, what condition he’s in.