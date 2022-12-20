ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped.

The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of U.S. 158 in Roanoke Rapids, according to the sheriff’s office.

A consent search by the deputy, that is made based on the consent of the person whose property they wish to search, resulted in finding cocaine hidden in a metal container that was in a moped compartment.

Barber was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a stop-sign violation.

Barber was given a $2,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 15. CBS 17 does not have the outcome of his court date at this time.