Deputy shoots, kills armed person during Sampson County traffic stop, officials say

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County deputy shot and killed an armed person during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The shooting was reported just before 1:10 p.m. along Laurel Lake Road at the intersection of Lakewood School Road, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident began when a deputy stopped a pickup truck just east of Salemburg.

“While the deputy was approaching the vehicle, he encountered an armed suspect, which led to the officer discharging his firearm,” the news release said.

The suspect died at the scene despite “life-saving measures” that began just after the shooting, the news release said.

“The suspect and the deputy’s names are being withheld at this time,” the news release said. Officials also did not indicate the gender or age of the person who died.

The news release also did not say why the deputy initially stopped the pickup truck.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, which officials said is standard in officer-involved shootings.

No other information was released.