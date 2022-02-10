Deputy shoots, kills suspect in Granville County, officials say

STOVALL, N.C. (WNCN) – A deputy shot and killed a person Wednesday night in a small town in Granville County, officials said.

The incident happened along around the 7600 block of Reavis Road in Stovall.

A deputy shot a suspect, who was then taken to the hospital and later died, Granville County spokesperson Terry Hobgood Jr. said.

The deputy was not injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation, as is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

Granville County officials did not say when the incident happened Wednesday night or what deputies were responding to when the fatal shooting occurred.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.