Deputy shot, suspect in custody, Lee County official says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County deputy was not injured when he was shot Friday night by a suspect, officials said.

The incident was reported along Post Office Road near Brickhouse Road in the Colon community, according to Lee County Commissioner Cameron Sharpe.

A suspect fired a gunshot that hit the deputy’s body-worn camera, which was mounted on his vest, Sharpe said. The bullet also hit the vest, he added.

The suspect was apprehended after the shooting, which happened about a mile northeast of Sanford, Sharpe said.

Sharpe did not know if the deputy was taken to a hospital, but said the deputy was “fine.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories