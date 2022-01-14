Deputy shot, suspect in custody, Lee County official says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County deputy was not injured when he was shot Friday night by a suspect, officials said.

The incident was reported along Post Office Road near Brickhouse Road in the Colon community, according to Lee County Commissioner Cameron Sharpe.

A suspect fired a gunshot that hit the deputy’s body-worn camera, which was mounted on his vest, Sharpe said. The bullet also hit the vest, he added.

The suspect was apprehended after the shooting, which happened about a mile northeast of Sanford, Sharpe said.

Sharpe did not know if the deputy was taken to a hospital, but said the deputy was “fine.”