Deputy was shot by felon carrying a concealed gun, Lee County sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County deputy who was shot Friday night first encountered the suspect while the man was walking along a road near Sanford, officials said Saturday afternoon.

After the shooting, the deputy was taken to a hospital and was later released and the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident began around 8:10 p.m. when a 911 caller said that a man was walking along Post Office Road, which is about a mile northeast of Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 caller said the man “appeared to be intoxicated and further stated the male subject had a gun on his hip,” the news release said.

Deputies found Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 27, of Cameron at the scene, officials said.

“During the encounter with deputies, Gentry removed a concealed handgun and discharged the handgun striking a deputy’s body-worn camera which was located on the deputy’s chest,” the news release said. “The bullet passed through the bottom of the body camera and lodged into the bulletproof vest that the deputy was wearing.”

Gentry is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of firearm by felon and assault inflicting serious injury, officials said.

“This incident is a reminder of the dangers that our brave officers face on a daily basis,” Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes said in the news release. ” I am very thankful that our deputy did not lose his life.”