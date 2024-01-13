Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon out on probation was hit with several charges after a raid of his Franklin County home found a “drug-infested kitchen” this week, officials said.

Deputies searched a house in a mobile home community near Franklinton and made the arrest, Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White said in a Friday night news release.

Stephen Hawkins, 38, was already wanted on warrants for charges of felony probation violation, accessory after the fact (armed robbery), and possession of a firearm by a felon, White said.

“This clown is the definition of a career criminal,” White said in the news release.

Deputies released photos of Hawkins in custody and of illegal drugs they said were seized during a search of his home along Cedar Hill Drive, just south of Franklinton.

Charges against Hawkins include those for cocaine and heroin, the news release said.

“He is a lifetime poison cooker and extremely violent individual,” White said.

Hawkins was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and maintaining a dwelling, deputies said.

“Why after nearly a dozen felony convictions over 25 years, was this hellacious animal still on the streets? Despicable!!!” White said in the release.

White added that previous convictions for Hawkins included accessory to murder.

Hawkins was held without bond in the Franklin County Jail, deputies said.