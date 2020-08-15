Despite cancellation, dozens turn out for vigil honoring Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The murder of 5-year-old Wilson boy Cannon Hinnant continues to make national headlines. Family members said he was shot in the head in his own front yard by a neighbor. Several dozen people gathered Friday night to remember the child.

So many have been touched by what happened to Cannon. They wanted to show their support and love to the family. Only once they arrived did they learn the family had postponed the vigil.

They gathered anyways on the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse.

“I don’t know the family, but I want to say to the family that we love you. We’re praying for you and we’re standing with you,” a pastor said.

Family members said Cannon was on his bike Sunday evening when a neighbor approached and shot him in the head.

“I still don’t understand it. I just can’t understand why someone would do that,” Lisa Fontana said.

Fontan traveled from Greenville to attend.

“I’ve never been to a candlelight vigil before but I just felt compelled to come tonight,” she said.

“They are not alone. And that their sons life mattered to many people that don’t even know,” Edward DiGirolamo said.

He drove from Raleigh with his mother, Denise. They brought flowers.

“I have a little grandson almost the same age and it could happen to anyone,” Denise said.

Family members had helped organize the vigil and then Thursday evening at the funeral changed their minds. They said it was too soon, too fresh.

“Everybody in this community loves this little boy, none of us knew him personally,” Beverly Shackleford said.

The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

The family buried Cannon Friday morning. They said they want more time to heal but plan to hold a vigil to honor Cannon in the next week or two.

