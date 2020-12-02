Despite pandemic concerns, Youngsville to proceed with Christmas parade

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Youngsville’s mayor and board of commissioners admit county and state health officials advised them to cancel this year’s Christmas parade but Saturday’s celebration will go on as scheduled.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Fonzie Flowers and the board of commissioners announced the annual Christmas parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We would also like to share we have consulted with the Franklin County Health Department and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and will incorporate a variety of COVID-19 mitigation measures into our parade operations plan,” the post said.

Overwhelming support for the parade helped town officials decide to proceed even though they said county and state health officials advised them not to.

“Please know we do not take this decision lightly, and that we have carefully weighed many factors in our decision to proceed. The most overwhelming factors in our decision are the sheer number of individuals that wish us to move forward, and our confidence that residents will make responsible choices for themselves and their families,” the post said.

Town officials are asking for those that are at risk or have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

Signage will be posted along the parade route to remind those in attendance to practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

The post goes on to say that the size of the parade route is 18.2 acres – which is large enough to hold five times the population of Youngsville in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.

The parade is scheduled to run until 11 a.m.

The announcement from Youngsvilles comes as the number of COVID-19 cases and other key metrics are surging.

On Tuesday, North Carolina set a new record for hospitalizations – topping 2,000 for the first time ever.

In Franklin County, there have been 2,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 confirmed deaths.

Franklin County is classified as having “significant community spread” of the virus, according to NCDHHS’ County Alert System.

Of the system’s three tiers, “significant” is the lowest.