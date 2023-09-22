BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The weather wasn’t ideal. However, people threw on the raincoats and grabbed the umbrellas for day two of an annual September tradition.

Mule Days.

It’s a four-day festival made up of rodeos, mule competitions, rides, food and live music.

“The awnings will keep you dry. So, if you are worried about getting wet just come under the awning and get a slice of pizza,” said Garrett McCormick.

McCormick owns G.H. Concessions. For decades, they have traveled down from West Virginia to be vendors at this event.

No different this year.

“Just seeing all the different people. The horses, the mule’s kind of all ride around out here. It’s definitely a whole community event,” McCormick said.

Friday evening, central North Carolina started to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“I was told that rain, shine, whatever they are still going to do it,” said Marlene Herbert, owner of Southern Sunshine Concessions.

However, organizers from different events planned this weekend have opted to cancel.

As for Mule Days, vendors tell me they’re optimistic as they head into the weekend.

“I love Benson. I love Mule Days. It doesn’t get old. It’s hard work, but it doesn’t get old,” Herbert stated.