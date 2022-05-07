HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 85 northbound lanes for nearly two hours Saturday night in Orange County east of Hillsborough, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported around 8:15 p.m. near mile marker 169 which is near U.S. 70 business.

The left lane opened around 9:45 p.m. and the right lane reopened at 10 p.m.

A detour was set up at the scene while both lanes were closed, according to NCDOT.

Traffic in the area was backed up for about two miles.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for details about the crash.