CARY, N.C.(WNCN)- Interest in rejuvenating Cary’s South Hills Mall has picked up steam in recent years. While the town continues its design of the shopping center into a sports complex, a developer has even larger ideas for the area.

A developer is asking town officials for permission to rezone the are to allow a large mixed-use development. The application says the project would include residential, office, and retail space with the option for a community center within the development.

According to the town’s website, the community and sports recreation facility currently under development could be located within the development. The town is currently in the process of designing a concept for the multi-use facility.

The purpose of the facility is to provide a space for youth, collegiate, and amateur sporting events to boost Cary’s position as a sports tourism destination. A target date of 2027 has been set for the facility’s opening.

“We are excited to transform South Hills into a destination unlike anything that exists in the Triangle. Our goal is to create a vibrant, sports and special events-anchored, pedestrian-focused district with a downtown feel and energy you won’t find in traditional developments in our market,” said Henry Ward with LODEN Properties, one of the agencies proposing the development.

In the rezoning request for the mixed-use development, the developer said their proposed high-density project along with the sports complex could serve as the new gateway to

Cary and offer a unique urban lifestyle to Cary’s growing population.

The application says housing in the development would likely attract young people and those earning close to the area’s median income. It could hold up to 1,775 apartments, according to city documents.

Developers are optimistic the project could appeal to businesses and workers alike. The applicant said the plan would provide a vibrant, dense and walkable mixed-use center in an area that will be highly interconnected with other developments in this area.

The application also makes a case for an economic boost saying, “South Hills will provide an experience to shoppers that will distinguish it from the former aging shopping centers of east Cary and will encourage Cary residents to venture away from the convenience of e- commerce and support the local retail economy.”

Town staff will review the rezoning proposal and preliminary design. They will then provide comments to the developer. A neighborhood meeting would then be planned to inform the public on the project. Final steps include a public hearing with Cary Town Council and a council vote.