ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount Police Department employee and her 3-year-old son were killed in a car crash, police said Monday.

The department said the crash took place at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Raleigh Blvd. and Walnut Street.

Officers said they pronounced Netanya Richardson, 25, and her young son dead at the scene from their injuries.

In a statement, police praised Richardson as a devoted 911 telecommunicator.

The driver, Randy Sharpe, 37, and passenger of the other vehicle in the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Sharpe was going eastbound and crossed over the “turn lane into the path of Richardson” and caused the crash, police said they discovered during the investigation.

Officials said in a release that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol obtained warrants for Sharpe for:

Two counts of felony death by vehicle

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Driving while impaired

Reckless driving

Driving while license revoked for an impaired revocation

Police Chief Robert Hassell thanked the Nash County Emergency Management for helping to dispatch 911 calls shortly after the crash.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Nash County Emergency Management, who shortly afterward began dispatching 9-1-1 calls, allowing Rocky Mount Police personnel to speak with crisis health professionals during this challenging time, and to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for leading the investigation,” Hassell said.