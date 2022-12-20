OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it.

Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.

The bike is a 2022 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike and is mostly blue and black in color and has grey handlebar grips.

If you have information concerning this incident, please contact the sheriff’s office at 919-693-3213 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.