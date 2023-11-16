CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is charged after a man said he was robbed by his former home care nurse, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Valiyah Valicia Kelly, of Southern Pines, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a home invasion in October.

On Oct. 26, the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a robbery at a home in Carthage.

Investigators said a man with a disability reported that his former home care nurse unexpectedly showed up, and a man robbed him in his home a short time later.

On Tuesday, deputies said they arrested Kelly.

She is charged with felony common law robbery and was taken to the Moore County Detention Center where she received a $25,000 secured bond.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the anonymous tip line at 910-947-4444.