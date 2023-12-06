PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Magic Kingdom in Chatham County?

Not exactly, but Disney is planning to build a new residential community in the growing Chatham Park area, according to the county’s Economic Development Corporation.

The Storyliving by Disney community will be called Asteria and it is expected to include 4,000 residential units on 1,500 acres of land. Sales are anticipated to begin by 2027.

“Inspired by the spirit of discovery, the Asteria community is being designed to encourage exploration of the region’s natural beauty and spark life-long learning,” stated the news release from the EDC.

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community recently announced in North Carolina. (Disney)

The community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. Homes in the community will be built by select homebuilders.

“The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the east coast,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses.

A range of home-styles will line streets leading to a mix of community amenities designed to showcase the area’s surrounding natural beauty. In the spirit of Chatham Park’s commitment to open green space and to encourage exploration, Asteria will feature acres of neighborhood parks and miles of beautiful walking and biking trails where residents can connect with the outdoors.

Homeowners will become part of a club with amenities planned to include a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, community garden, outdoor fire pits and space for lawn games and events.

“We had an incredible time developing the creative brand and story for Asteria, the new Storyliving by Disney community,” said Shawn Montague, site portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We chose the community’s name to pay homage to the native North Carolina aster flower. The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery.”

The Asteria community is the second announced Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. following the Cotino community, which is currently under development in Rancho Mirage, California.