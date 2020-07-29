District attorney releases video of fatal Roxboro police shooting

CBS 17 edited the video above to be sensitive to the victim’s family and our viewers.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Person County district attorney released dash camera footage of an officer-involved shooting last week that left a 45-year-old man dead.

David Brooks Jr.

On July 24, David Brooks Jr. was shot once in the chest by Roxboro police responded to a 911 call reporting an armed man, officials said.

The 911 call was made around 10:30 a.m., saying an armed man wearing a mask was walking down Old Durham Road.

In the video, officers drive to the scene and find Brooks on the right side of the road.

Brooks appears to raise a gun as officers tell him to drop the gun three times.

Brooks is then hit with a bullet and drops to the ground.

As other officers arrive and they begin to search Brooks, one officer says “He (expletive) pointed the gun at me.”

He later says “I went by, he was trying to hide it. I circled back around and turned my lights on. I got out with shotgun, I said, ‘hey, drop the gun.’ He went like this and a shot him, pulled the trigger.”

Police Chief David Hess said a loaded-sawed off shotgun was found at the scene.

On Monday, District Attorney Michael Waters confirmed Brooks was shot once in the chest.

The officers involved have been put on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the shooting.

Few other details concerning the shooting have been made public.

The shooting sparked protests that led to arrests in Roxboro. On July 25, a group of protesters refused to disperse, leading to arrests, police said.

CBS 17 will update this story.