ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A disturbance call in Roanoke Rapids over the weekend ended in a statutory rape charge for a 36-year-old man.

On early Saturday morning, officers were called to Creek Drive about a disturbance related to a female who was being taken advantage of by a man, police said.

Officers responded to the area and were directed to Eric Delane Newsome of Roanoke Rapids, police said. While investigating the whereabouts and well-being of the female in this case, it was discovered that Newsome had an outstanding order for arrest from Northampton County for disorderly conduct, according to police.

While attempting to place Newsome under arrest for the outstanding order, he became combative, non-compliant, and pushed an officer, police said. After a very brief struggle, police were able to take Newsome into custody.

Police continued to investigate the reported incident with the female. With the assistance of police investigators, officers concluded that Newsome had engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was less than 16 years of age during the earlier evening.

Newsome was charged, in addition to the order of arrest, with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct, and statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15.

Newsome was given no bond and a court date of Nov. 30.