Dive team helps search for evidence in Nashville home invasion homicide

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A dive team from New Hanover County is helping the Nashville Police Department as investigators try to figure out who shot and killed a man during a home invasion last month.

Monday and Tuesday, crews searched along Halifax Road in an area near the Tar River Reservoir in the eastern part of Nash County. Nashville Police Chief Anthony Puckett said investigators got a tip that the murder weapon could have been thrown into the water.

Marquise Perry was killed on Nov. 14 at his apartment on South First Street. His girlfriend told police she went outside that morning to warm up her car before work when two men in ski masks put zip ties on her and forced her back into the apartment.

Police say her 12-year-old son was in the apartment during the ordeal.

Since then, police have not identified any suspects, but investigators believe they knew the victim. They also believe the people responsible have left the area, which is why they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the safety of people in the community.

“Something ain’t right with the way it happened. Something was planned,” said Kenneth Barnes, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

As of Tuesday evening, the weapon had not been found, Puckett said. It was unclear whether the dive team would return to the site on Wednesday, he said.

CBS 17 also obtained search warrants from the day of the home invasion. Police searched not only the apartment but also two cars parked outside. During the search of the apartment, police seized “multiple bullets,” marijuana, a gun, a scale and other items.

