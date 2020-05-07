DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Division of Motor Vehicle headquarters in Raleigh will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The DMV was notified Thursday of the positive test, the news release stated.

NCDOT said the employee worked in an area not open to the public and was last in the building on Wednesday.

The DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue will close to all customers and personnel while a thorough cleaning by a professional service takes place, NCDOT said.

The DMV headquarters will reopen once it is certified as safe to reopen, NCDOT said.

NCDOT said the license plate agency at the headquarters has already been closed for several weeks.