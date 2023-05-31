RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Summer is the busy season at the DMV. In hopes of easing foot traffic at DMV offices, NCDOT has announced Saturday hours will resume at more than a dozen driver license offices.

From June 3 through Aug. 26, the following driver license offices will open from 8 a.m. to noon:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

, 1624 Patton Ave. North Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

, 9711 David Taylor Dr. South Charlotte , 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H

, 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H Fayetteville , 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village) East Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

, 2527 E. Market St. West Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

, 2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr.

, 4651 N. Creek Dr. Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

, 309 Pine Mountain Rd. Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Morganton , 115 Government Dr.

, 115 Government Dr. North Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion) West Raleigh , 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd. Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza) Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Goodwin hopes to expand Saturday office hours beyond the peak Summer season and at more locations statewide as staffing levels improve.

This is one of several moves the Goodwin and his office are working on to deal with months-long appointment wait, walk-in wait times.

By the end of the year, Goodwin has told CBS 17 the DMV will begin a pilot program that will bring DMV kiosks to places like grocery stores. The goal is provide another access point for online DMV services.

A recent change shifted to only allow appointments up from open until 11 a.m. The remainder of the day would be reserved for walk-ins only. Click here to make an appointment.

For those planning on walking into a DMV office, the agency has a new feature showing the public the current estimated wait time at driver license offices. The DMV said this can help you make the best decision on which office to go to, or whether you want to try again another day.