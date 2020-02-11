DNA confirms body found in October is Nash County mom who vanished in 2004, family says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of Debbie Deans tells CBS 17 that the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed DNA found back in October is that of the missing woman.

Deans disappeared in 2004.

The Facebook page “Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted” re-kindled interest in the case.

Dean’s former roommate and sister-in-law Kimberly Hancock is charged in Dean’s death.

Deans was last seen leaving her sister-in-law’s home off Wiley Road in Spring Hope. Kimberly Hancock told investigators they got into a fight and a friend picked Deans up.

Elaine Blevins, Debbie’s mother, reported her then 29-year-old daughter missing back in April 2004.

Elaine Blevins said from the very beginning Rocky Mount Police didn’t take the case seriously.

“I couldn’t convince them she’s missing. She would not have done it. She would have contacted her children,” Elaine Blevins said.

Elaine also didn’t buy Hancock’s story, she believed she knew more than she was saying.

In 2005 Hancock was caught cashing child support checks mailed to Deans.

