CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI’s Charlotte division is seeking information about the person or persons who they said vandalized two Moore County electrical substations, causing a days-long power outage.

On Saturday night, FBI agents said unknown suspects fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy Substations in Moore County, which were located about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage.

Carthage, N.C. (FBI Charlotte Division) West End, N.C. (FBI Charlotte Division)

They said the damage caused a massive power outage, with about 45,000 customers without power.

That’s compared to the county’s 47,000 Duke Energy customers.

Officials said the repair process would take days.

A state of emergency was issued and remains in effect for the county.

The county continues to operate a shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex — Recreation Center at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage.

Duke Energy said Wednesday that the majority of power could be restored by midnight in Moore County.

In a message on its website, the company said said Wednesday morning that all damaged equipment at the Moore County substations have either been fully repaired or replaced.

CBS 17 has also learned that North Carolina isn’t the only state to see intentional attacks against critical infrastructure.

NewsNation, one of CBS 17’s partners under its parent company Nexstar, obtained a recent federal law enforcement memo describing similar situations across the U.S., including Oregon and Washington.

FBI agents asked anyone with information to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444. They said you can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or you can submit a tip online.