Do you have old prescriptions? National Drug Take-Back events are this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 24.

This event gives people an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of unwanted, unused and expired medications safely.

Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

For more information on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and to find a collection site near you, click here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, collection sites may be limited. If you cannot find a collection site near you, there are alternative ways to dispose of and keep medications safe.