RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking to identify a man who stole from a transmission shop in Hoke County.

Deputies said on Dec. 8 the man stole a catalytic converter off of someone’s vehicle at Shepley’s Automotive near Raeford.

The sheriff’s office provided photos of the man they’re looking to identify. They said the photos are from various dates.

Photo of suspect (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who knows the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Sullivan 910-875-5111, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111 or leave an anonymous tip with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-878-1100.