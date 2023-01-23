ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are asking the public to help identify a male who they said robbed a store at a gas station Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers said they were called to the New Dixie Mart on West Fifth Street in reference to a robbery.

Police obtained a photo of the suspect on surveillance video and provided it to CBS 17.

(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.