ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are asking the public to help identify a male who they said robbed a store at a gas station Sunday night.
At about 9 p.m., officers said they were called to the New Dixie Mart on West Fifth Street in reference to a robbery.
Police obtained a photo of the suspect on surveillance video and provided it to CBS 17.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.