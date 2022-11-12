WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are investigating a cold case of a missing woman.

Shona Renee Stansbury (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

They said Shona Renee Stansbury disappeared 16 years ago.

She was last seen on Dec. 9, 2006 at the Waffle House in Weldon, according to deputies.

They say she was possibly seen again on Dec. 14 running from two men on Highway 158.

Stansbury was described as having brown eyes, brown or blonde hair, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighed about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fighting Crime at 252-406-6736.

Deputies say all tips remain anonymous.