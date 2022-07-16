HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault.

Friday night in the area near Highway 48 and Ringwood Road, reports say deputies were called to a house in reference to a home invasion and sexual assault.

A little over a month ago, deputies say a man was seen on a home surveillance camera at the house next door.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the same white car during both incidents.

  • (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

“We need immediate assistance identifying this individual,” the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

You can also report information for a cash reward by calling Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, or through their anonymous P3 app.