HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault.

Friday night in the area near Highway 48 and Ringwood Road, reports say deputies were called to a house in reference to a home invasion and sexual assault.

A little over a month ago, deputies say a man was seen on a home surveillance camera at the house next door.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the same white car during both incidents.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

“We need immediate assistance identifying this individual,” the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

You can also report information for a cash reward by calling Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, or through their anonymous P3 app.