ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was rescued from a burning car Wednesday by members of the Aberdeen Fire & Rescue Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., units were sent to a reported vehicle fire in the Walmart parking lot.

The first arriving units busted out the windows of a smoke-filled Mitsubishi to rescue the small dog. The dog was given oxygen using a special small animal oxygen mask.

The dog had no visible injuries but she was transported to Emergency Veterinarian Hospital for overnight treatment.

Firefighters sprayed water on the heavily damaged dash area, as well as, the engine compartment to ensure the fire was out.

The vehicle owner said she had been shopping in Walmart and returned to find firefighters working on her car.