ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a commercial robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect is wanted for a theft that took place around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Dollar General located at 640 Goldrock Road.

(Rocky Mount Police Department)

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released. In them, he’s seen wearing what appears to be a camouflage-print hoodie and a black face mask. He’s also seen holding a container of milk in one of the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1450 or (252) 972-1411. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or sent to Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.