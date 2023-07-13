PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a domestic call for the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office ended in charges for a felon.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to Yogi Lane in Princeville on a domestic call. While investigating the case, deputies noticed the suspect hiding behind a car in the area.

Once deputies found the suspect, he ran and deputies gave chase. After a short foot chase, the suspect, Paul Hinton, was apprehended. It was found that he was in possession of a firearm that he hid in a car prior to making contact with deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The weapon had been stolen from the Wendell area in 2022, the sheriff’s office said. It was also learned that Hinton was a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess a firearm.

Hinton was put into a patrol vehicle and as the transport to the magistrate’s office began, he began to try and damage the patrol car. Deputies were forced to put Hinton in another patrol car and he was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Detention officers took custody of Hinton and while in their custody, Hinton damaged detention center property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hinton was charged with the following:

possession of a stolen firearm,

possession of a firearm by a felon,

assault on law enforcement officer,

assault on a female, and

two counts of injury to real property.

He received a $61,000 secured bond.