RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Hoke County Jail after he was charged with arson over the weekend.

On Saturday, Hoke County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3000 block of Balfour Road regarding a domestic call. After arriving, deputies smelled something that had appeared to be burning.

The victim told deputies that they called 911 after the suspect tried to enter the residence.

When the suspect wasn’t allowed into the residence, the victim smelled something burning on the outside of the residence, deputies said. The victim saw his home was on fire and was able to put the fire out with minor damage.

The Hoke County Fire Marshall’s Office and the sheriff’s detectives were notified and responded to the scene.

The victim was able to confirm the identity of the suspect as Nakeem Winston who waived his rights and spoke with detectives, the sheriff’s office said.

Winston was arrested and charged with first-degree felony arson, simple assault, and second degree trespassing.

He was transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective R. Ingram, 910-875-5111 or leave information on our Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, 910-878-1100.