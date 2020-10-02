Domestic violence suspect shot by Rocky Mount officer after pointing gun at police, officials say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A suspect in a domestic dispute was shot by a Rocky Mount officer after he pointed his gun at police, the police department said.

It happened on Cunningham Drive just after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a woman was assaulted and had serious lacerations as well as puncture wounds.

As police were looking for the woman’s attacker, they found the suspect on Cunningham Drive.

The man then pulled out a gun, which the officer ordered to drop several times, police said.

The man continued pointing the gun at the officer, according to authorities.

Police said that’s when the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, officials said.

The encounter was recorded on the officer’s body camera, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department will conduct an internal investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation will also investigate the shooting.

