HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Several local high school robotics teams are in Houston, Texas right now getting ready to compete in the world robotics championships.

The 40-student Holly Springs High School Robotics Club, known as Hawktimus Prime, already has a state championship title. The team spent about two months building the robot to compete in the 2023 FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas.

“It was a lot of stress and pressure to get it all built, but once you get to that competition it’s so much fun,” said Kyle Dunn, one of two co-presidents of Hawktimus Prime. “It’s so much excitement to see all the other teams come together over a shared interest.”

Students say the idea of working together is what makes robotics competitions unique.

“It’s not like a football game where you’re going to have everybody yelling at each other; it’s really cooperative,” explained co-president Avery Jackson.

Robotics teams and competitions are growing in popularity across the country and here in the Triangle where several local teams are traveling to Houston to compete in the world championships.

The TerrorBytes from Research Triangle High School in Durham is a team of 46 students. The team has existed for 10 years and works to inspire other young students who are interested in robotics.

G-Force Robotics is an all-girls team based in Clayton. The 11 members come from different high schools including public, charter, home school and early college in Johnston and Wake counties. It is the team’s first season competing in FIRST Robotics.

Local teams say they admire and support other teams and anyone interested in robotics.

“I think it’s insanely cool nowadays to come and get this STEM education on how to build a robot because you can show up there not knowing a single thing and end up being such a big contributor,” noted Dunn.

Some say robotics is helping to prepare them for a career in engineering or tech, but others just enjoy the fun and friendship.

“I personally want to go into mechanical engineering,” said Jackson. “I think we have a handful of aerospace, but we also have a lot of outliers like our electrical captain wants to go into law; our storage captain wants to go into teaching.”

“For a lot of my life, I’ve been sort of portrayed as sort of a nerd or sort of an outcast because I loved learning so much,” explained Kalyn Oltrogge. “Now that I’m here, I really feel like I’ve found my people because it’s something that is appreciated and admired.”