RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Good thing a Granville County woman double-checked her husband’s lottery ticket: Otherwise, they might have overlooked a jackpot of nearly $120,000.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that Douglas Tyler, 65, of Oxford won the big Fast Play prize of $119,186 in the Lucky Clover game.

“We’ve never won anything like this before so I was very excited,” he said.

Tyler bought his $2 ticket on Dec. 17 in Creedmoor.

He said his wife must have overlooked it when she checked the ticket for that night’s drawing.

“I guess she just missed the winning number,” he said.

She scanned the ticket the next day, as they always do, and “started yelling” when she realized they had a big winner, Tyler said.

He collected his prize Wednesday, taking home $84,921 after taxes were withheld.

Tyler says he will spend some of those winnings on home repairs and save the rest.