Double-fatal Hoke County shooting was drug-related, sheriff says

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting that left two people dead and one injured Monday evening in Hoke County was drug-related, according to Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park, which is in Shannon between Raeford and Red Springs.

Deputies were originally called to the 3100 block of Red Springs Road in reference to shots fired when a report of two men being shot was made from the mobile home park.

Two of the shooting victims, Nakoya Maynor and Zyrique Grace, were killed and a third was injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While no suspects have been named, the sheriff’s office said they will face charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.