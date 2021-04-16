Double shooting outside Erwin convenience store leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a convenience store in Erwin Thursday night left one person injured and another dead, police said Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Super Mart, located at 925 South 13th St., at approximately 8:12 p.m. following reports of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, officers found that multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire and one person at the scene had minor injuries “from a projectile striking the vehicle as they passed by the incident location,” police said.

The victim who was hurt at the scene was treated there and released, officials said. While police were still investigating at the Super Mart, officers received notification that there were two victims who were being treated at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn for gunshot wounds.

After being told about the gunshot victims, both Dunn and Erwin police responded to the hospital to check on the victims, police said.

Both victims were transferred to the trauma center for further treatment. One of the gunshot victims later died and the second victim is listed in stable condition and receiving treatment, according to police.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim who died until all of their next of kin have been notified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the shooting, officials said. The investigation is ongoing and police said no further information will be released at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to contact Lt. Ennis at 910-591-4212, the Erwin Police Department at 910-897-5122 or Harnett County Dispatch at 910-893-9111.