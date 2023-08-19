ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash that knocked down power lines has closed a key highway in Person County Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. along U.S. 501 near Helena Moriah Road south of Roxboro, according to Duke Energy and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole along the road, knocking down power lines that are blocking the highway, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Both directions of U.S. 501/Durham Road are blocked in the Timberlake area, according to NCDOT. Timberlake Fire and Rescue reported that traffic is being diverted to Chambers Loop Road.

There was no word about injuries in the wreck. Traffic data indicates back-ups in a stretch of Durham Road/U.S. 501 south of Helena Moriah Road.

Duke Energy reported that crews were on the way to the scene. The downed power lines have only caused one outage, Duke Energy reported.

The NCDOT said the scene should be clear by 8:40 p.m. Duke Energy said power should be restored by 6:45 p.m.