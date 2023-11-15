CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After 20 years, Cary is welcoming its community and visitors into a new Downtown Park.

The official ribbon-cutting celebration will be held on Sunday and will be followed by a day-long celebration complete with live entertainment, light shows, celebrity meet and greets and more.

“This event is dedicated to the work of Cary’s Town Council and the individuals who have helped make this stunning park possible, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome the community into Cary’s new downtown oasis,” said Joy Ennis, general manager of Downtown Cary Park.

“We hope visitors find that Downtown Cary Park is a reflection of Cary’s commitment to excellence, innovation and creating a vibrant and thriving community in the heart of the Triangle,” Ennis added.

Attendees at the event will get a first-hand look at everything Downtown Cary Park has to offer, including several amenities, recreational activity areas and even an elevated walkway called The Skywalk.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m. at the park’s Great Lawn Performance Pavillion.

Here is an itinerary for the celebration:

10 a.m. EST — Shuttles begin running from Cary Academy

— Shuttles begin running from Cary Academy 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Ripken the Bat Dog

— Meet & Greet: Ripken the Bat Dog 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Food Truck Rodeo

— Food Truck Rodeo 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Interactive Performances by Imagine Circus

— Interactive Performances by Imagine Circus 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Live Performances by Shaleigh Dance Works

– Live Performances by Shaleigh Dance Works 12 – 2:30 p.m. — Musical Performance by Al Strong Quintet & Friends

— Musical Performance by Al Strong Quintet & Friends 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 1

– Barks n Rec Trivia Round 1 3 – 4 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

— Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 4 – 7 p.m. — Paperhand Puppet Intervention

— Paperhand Puppet Intervention 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 2

– Barks n Rec Trivia Round 2 5 – 7 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Jim O’Heir

— Meet & Greet: Jim O’Heir 5 – 7 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Celebrity Dogs Ruby Rose & Emma Grace

— Meet & Greet: Celebrity Dogs Ruby Rose & Emma Grace 6:30 – 7:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 3

– Barks n Rec Trivia Round 3 6 – 11 p.m. — Fountain Light & Music Show

— Fountain Light & Music Show 8:45 p.m. — Last Shuttle Departs the Park

For a full schedule and information on parking or transportation to the event, click here.

To learn more about other events happening at Downtown Cary Park click here.