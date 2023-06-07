RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – ‘Going up’ could be the city of Raleigh’s new motto as another high-rise gains approval from the city council

Originally zoned for 22 stories, a piece of property near the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater holds a surface lot and a six-story parking garage. A developer’s request to rezone it has now been approved by the city.

The rezoning now allows a building up to 40 stories tall to be built on the property. Along with ground level shops, the final design could include up to 886 apartment units.

The land is made up of four properties on the northern half of the block bounded by West Davie, South Salisbury, West Cabarrus, and South McDowell Streets.

Approval did not come without concessions. City staff have requirements of the developer as they move forward with their design.

They would be required to provide a bike share station with at least 13 docks in the public right of way and include at least one public art installation. They are also required to make a contribution of $200,000 to the city’s affordable housing program. That’s up from the initial offering of $100,000 discussed in April.

Councilmember Jonathan Melton called the property a blight when it was under discussion at an April council meeting. He said it was a missed opportunity for property tax revenue.

“Nobody lives on it so there’s nobody that will be displaced. To my knowledge, there’s no residential units immediately adjacent so there’s not a lot of issues with no folks getting pushed out or priced out. Its mostly surrounded by offices, post office, the court house and moving this into active use is, I think, going to do to a lot of good for the city,” Melton said before his vote this week. “It’s going to plug a big hole, increase our tax revenue and just help with our housing stock and walkability.”

The project could potentially get rid of parking spots used during special events or those visiting downtown for business.

Councilmembers Christina Jones and Mary Black voted against the rezoning but did not comment on their decision during the meeting.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin voted in favor of the project and said, “Councilmember Melton and I had many discussions when he first got on council about parking lots taking up our city when they could be put to much better use and this is a great example of doing that,” said Baldwin.

During April’s meeting Baldwin said getting more people to live downtown was a strategy for revitalization. She said Fayetteville Street was suffering partly due to the over reliance on businesses rather than downtown living.