ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people came together Monday to remember a mother and son who were killed in what police said was a December DWI-related wreck in Rocky Mount.

Netanya Richardson and her son, 3-year-old Andre Richardson-Dunn, died in a two-car wreck at the intersection of West Raleigh Boulevard and Walnut Street around 11 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Richardson, 25, was a “devoted” 911 telecommunicator, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Monday, a memorial sign was unveiled to honor the mother and son who were killed in the crash.

Those who came to the memorial event included Richardson’s family, co-workers and her fellow church members, Rocky Mount police said.

“Her mother Jacqueline Parker said she was honored to see the sign as a show of respect for her daughter,” police said in a news release.

Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Dept.

The Adopt-a-Spot sign is at 609 W. Raleigh Boulevard where the deadly two-car crash occurred.

The crash happened as Richardson was traveling westbound on W. Raleigh Boulevard and Randy Sharpe was traveling eastbound, police said. Sharpe crossed over the center turn lane into the path of Richardson, causing the crash, according to police.

Sharpe, 37, is facing several charges including two counts of felony death by vehicle, DWI, reckless driving and driving while license revoked for an impaired revocation, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department adopted the site along West Raleigh Boulevard and will clean the area at least three times a year, police said.