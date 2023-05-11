RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday morning you could see a few dozen people marching through Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill as a group called Carry the Load gathered to remember veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The group is walking 20,000 miles nationwide to honor those who have served.

“I served 20 years,” Terry Mitchell, one veteran who was walking, said. “I did 10 years National Guard and then the last 10 years Army.”

Other walkers talked of their deployments while they served.

“Three in Afghanistan and then Grenada,” Arnie Allen, an Army veteran, said.

Allen said he was walking for those who no longer can, as he carried a sign with photos of soldiers who never made it home.

“Today I’m carrying the load for three of my fallen brothers,” he explained. “Buddy Vance from my first tour in Afghanistan, Matt Hilton, second tour in Afghanistan, and then Deagan Page,” he said, showing the photos of each.

Mitchell said he was walking to support his wife, a fellow veteran who he met while deployed.

“Carry the Load was a big inspiration to her and helped her out of her dark spot, her dark place,” he said. “She was on the verge of committing suicide, and Carry the Load, and the influence they have, helped her.”

Walkers said it’s a chance for veterans to march side by side and really lean on each other.

“A lot of times we’re walking by ourselves, and so having a large group of people walking with us is very inspiring, it makes our walk a lot easier,” Mitchell said.

Veterans also said they wanted to shine a light on what services veterans still need in North Carolina. Many said the state needs to offer more mental health services for veterans who need it, especially any veterans experiencing homelessness.