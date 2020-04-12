Dozens of police, other 1st responders ‘salute’ nurses, staff at Nash County hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of police officers, deputies and other first responders led a special procession and gathering to thank hospital workers in Nash County Friday.

Many police cruisers, ambulances and other emergency vehicles drove through the streets of Rocky Mount during the “First Responders’ Salute to Nash UNC Staff.”

The group went to a field in front of Nash UNC Health Care, where social distancing was practiced.

The large group then thanked the nurses and staff at the hospital. Dignitaries, including N.C. State Representative James D. Gailliard, also made speeches.

Representatives included Rocky Mount Police Department, Rocky Mount Fire Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

