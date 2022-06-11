APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Drag Queen Story Hour came to Apex on Saturday as part of the Pride Festival. It comes after town officials recently said the story time would not happen.

After receiving criticism about the event, the town’s mayor said it would be canceled. But then Equality NC said they would take over and put the event on. Organizers say representation matters, and it’s not just about reading to LGBTQ+ youth.

“We like to show kids, not only who may be queer now or grow up to be queer, that they are surrounded by people like them, but also show kids that are going to grow up to be advocates and allies how to be those strong advocates and allies,” Elise Chenoworth, an organizer, said.

The festival also had music, food trucks, resources for the LGBTQ+ community and resources for allies who want to learn how to better support the community.