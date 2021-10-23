Driver airlifted after pickup truck flips, hits trees in Moore County crash

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Moore County Saturday afternoon.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital after the wreck along Jackson Springs Road near N.C. 73 in West End, according to the Sandhills Sentinel.

The crash happened when the driver was heading east of Jackson Springs Road when he went off the right side, but overcorrected across the center of the road, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the publication.

The truck then went off the road and flipped before hitting trees, troopers said.

The front of the pickup truck, including the cab, was flattened in the wreck, a photo from the Sandhills Sentinel showed.

The driver had serious injuries after he was extricated from the pickup truck.

Troopers said speed was a factor in the wreck.